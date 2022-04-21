Adur and Worthing Councils revealed on Saturday (April 16) that works to transform Montague Place into a pedestrianised area linking the town centre and the seafront was 'almost complete'.

Budgets totalling £363,000 were set aside for the 'ambitious scheme', designed by Worthing Borough Council to regenerate the area.

The council said it would delivered 'on time and on budget', with the public space fully levelled out and open, providing residents, tourists and shoppers with a realm that can be used to host cultural events, pop-up markets and community festivals.

The council has not confirmed if the wiggly lines were included in the original designs. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

However, not apparent in the designs were the unusual, squiggly lines, which have appeared in Montague Place

A council spokesman said the design is similar to that used in Europe, 'in such places like Copenhagen'.

"What a complete waste of money," wrote one unhappy resident on Twitter.

Another added: "It looks awful, Can not believe they wasted so much money on it."

A third Twitter user wrote: "Makes me feel dizzy."

"I'm normally positive but that's crazy and makes my eyes hurt," wrote another mystified resident.

As part of the scheme, the borough council said it worked with West Sussex County Council to draw up permanent plans to ‘relocate and enhance’ the blue badge and general parking provision in the area.

The traffic regulation order covering this scheme (WOR9019MM) caused uproar amongst disabled people, who felt there minimal ‘safe’ spaces to unload equipment, or even a person in a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV), safely.

"I can’t believe they removed properly accessible disabled parking facilities for this," read another complaint on Twitter, in response to the white lines.

Another comment read: "What a shame they have removed the disabled parking bays here. They were what kept the town centre accessible for many."

When asked whether the wiggly lines were included in the original design, a council spokesman would neither confirm nor deny it.

In its latest update, the council said the new landscaped zone, which will be closed to traffic, will provide areas of seating, surrounded by plants and shrubs and will eventually be equipped with a Gigabit Citizen WiFi, allowing free access to ultra-fast public broadband services.

In addition, local businesses will benefit from additional outdoor space for customers.

The new disabled parking bays on Marine Parade are also now available and the finishing touches, including the delivery of additional plants and new decorative street lighting, will 'complete the project in the coming weeks'.

Worthing Borough Council is also regenerating Portland Road and Railway Approach as part of a five-year partnership with the county council.