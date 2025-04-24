David Swift, a resident of Marine Place, said he is ‘suffering in silence’ as Worthing Borough Council ‘ignores dangerous noise levels’ at the former Debenhams building.

He has made his grievance public after weeks of ‘sustained, high-decibel construction noise’ outside his home – ‘despite medical warnings and official complaints’.

Mr Swift said he has been exposed to noise levels reaching over 90 decibels, with new work expected to exceed 150 dB – ‘equivalent to jet engine levels’ – right outside his lounge window.

The former serviceman said: “This isn’t how you treat anyone – let alone a veteran with a medical condition caused by service.

"I’ve done my duty. Now I’m being forced to suffer in my own home while the council turns a blind eye.”

The former serviceman was diagnosed with tinnitus as a result of military service and has reported severe stress, agitation, and mental health deterioration due to the construction works.

Despite receiving a formal GP letter earlier this month, Mr Swift said Worthing Borough Council has ‘failed to act’. He said the case is now being escalated to the Health and Safety Executive and is attracting attention from veterans’ advocacy groups.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “Our public health and regulation and planning teams received a complaint about the construction noise at the former Debenhams building from Mr Swift.

“We visited the site earlier this week in response to his complaint and discussed the issue with site management. We have provided them with some initial advice on noise control and plan to revisit to discuss the matter in more detail.

"We aim to ensure they are taking all reasonable measures to keep disturbance to a minimum, however there will inevitably be some unavoidable noise associated with a development of this size.”

