The development is part of a £3million regeneration project, which is expected to take around a year to complete.

The council said it hopes the park will attract more visitors to the area and provide a boost to the economy after the works, which are being completed by contractor Blakedown Landscapes.

Martin Wiles, Blakedown project manager, with councillor Edward Crouch and Francoise Lemire, Friends of Brooklands

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “It’s great to see work starting in earnest down at Brooklands.

“Like many residents, I have fond memories of the park from my childhood and am excited that we are creating a destination park where new memories will be created.

“As we reawaken Brooklands, we need to strike the right balance for the various users of the park. What I believe people will see is a park that will attract not only visitors from the local area, but will also draw people in from the region.

“It will be a fantastic place to be when finished.”

As part of the borough council’s masterplan to regenerate the park, there will be the addition of a modern lakeside cafe constructed with sustainable wooden materials, indoor seating and outdoor meeting spaces for visitors, plus a new Changing Places accessible toilet.

Late last year, councillors expressed their dismay at scaled down plans for the Brooklands Park Café which was said by the council to be a vital part of the £3million scheme.

Friends of Brooklands is a community group interested in the regeneration of the park and they are delighted to see work begin.

Contractors have started work on the pathway around the lake on the Western Road Side

Member of Friends of Brooklands, Francoise Lemire, said: “We are really pleased this is happening. The new cafe will be a great place to hold our meetings.

“There will be something here for the whole community and for all ages, as well as ensuring we have a lovely green space for wildlife which is much more accessible and user-friendly.”

There is an opportunity to lease 1,087 square foot (100.98 square metre) of cafe space and additional outside seating area with hopes the selected tenant is in place for the opening of the new cafe and play area in early 2023. Full details can be found here.

The project will also see an adventure play area built, outdoor space created for events such as football and frisbee complete with seating, a contemplative garden with sensory plants, pathways, fitness trails, as well as space to hold community and environmental activities.