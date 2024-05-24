Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in Worthing, which has been described as the worst in the town for potholes, is scheduled for resurfacing.

Nick Taylor, who lives in Wiston Avenue, said the eastern end of road between Balcombe Avenue and South Farm Road has been affected by potholes for the past two years.

He described intial works by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) as a 'waste of money' by frequently patching up the potholes rather than finding a permanent fix.

However, Mr Taylor was pleased to see better quality works carried out earlier in May, as shown in the photos above and below.

Wiston Avenue, which has been described as Worthing's worst road for potholes, has been scheduled for resurfacing after repair works were carried out earlier in May

The council revealed a full resurfacing project will follow.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "The potholes in Grand Avenue and Wiston Avenue are still prioritised for repair at the earliest opportunity. Wiston Avenue is scheduled to be fully resurfaced in August.

“We have a high volume of pothole repairs needed to be made across the county and we are working as quickly as possible to tackle them. Due to the wet weather we have been experiencing, high volume of reports and resource challenges, there are some delays in repairing potholes as quickly as we would like to.”

Although, Mr Taylor has called for the council to 'do as promised' and clear the 'debris' left behind before the resurfacing project is carried out.

He added: "The works are as good as they can for the time-being. It has been patched up quite nicely but there will be more extensive work in August.

"There is rubble all over the pavement, which is extra work no one has taken notice of.

"It's quite substantial. There was excavation work in Broadwater Road. We need something like that to sweep up the road."

