Worthing's 'worst road for potholes' is scheduled for resurfacing after repair works
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nick Taylor, who lives in Wiston Avenue, said the eastern end of road between Balcombe Avenue and South Farm Road has been affected by potholes for the past two years.
He described intial works by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) as a 'waste of money' by frequently patching up the potholes rather than finding a permanent fix.
However, Mr Taylor was pleased to see better quality works carried out earlier in May, as shown in the photos above and below.
The council revealed a full resurfacing project will follow.
A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "The potholes in Grand Avenue and Wiston Avenue are still prioritised for repair at the earliest opportunity. Wiston Avenue is scheduled to be fully resurfaced in August.
“We have a high volume of pothole repairs needed to be made across the county and we are working as quickly as possible to tackle them. Due to the wet weather we have been experiencing, high volume of reports and resource challenges, there are some delays in repairing potholes as quickly as we would like to.”
Although, Mr Taylor has called for the council to 'do as promised' and clear the 'debris' left behind before the resurfacing project is carried out.
He added: "The works are as good as they can for the time-being. It has been patched up quite nicely but there will be more extensive work in August.
"There is rubble all over the pavement, which is extra work no one has taken notice of.
"It's quite substantial. There was excavation work in Broadwater Road. We need something like that to sweep up the road."
In response, the West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate the vast majority of the stone debris was from where the potholes formed and the road surface had broken up. We have requested our contractor to return and remove the worst of the debris as soon as practicable.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.