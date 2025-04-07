Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Shoreham councillor, who died suddenly, has been remembered as a ‘kind human being with a sharp brain’.

Nigel Jenner was elected to represent the residents of Buckingham ward, on Adur District Council, in May 2024.

The leader of Adur District Council, Jeremy Gardner, has paid tribute to Nigel.

He said: “Nigel brought his long experience in public service to his role as an Adur councillor.

Nigel Jenner was elected to represent the residents of Buckingham ward in May 2024. Photo: Adur District Council

"He very quickly earned respect as a measured, informed, hardworking councillor but also as a warm, kind human being with a sharp brain, a wry smile and a heart of gold.

“Councillors across the chamber, of different parties, have expressed shock and have spoken of his qualities and dedication as a councillor. He will be missed.”

Buckingham ward residents who need assistance with council issues have been advised to contact Debs Stainforth via [email protected] or Emma Evans via [email protected].