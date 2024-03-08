Your chance to have a say on Arun's Local Plan
The Local Plan sets out the council’s vision for the district and where development should take place in Arun, with the council’s last Local Plan approved in 2018 and expiring in 2023, leaving Arun without an updated Local Plan and potentially open to unwanted development.
At a special meeting of the council’s planning policy committee on Wednesday, March 6, members agreed to send its Direction of Travel Document out for public consultation, which set out the council’s updated policies, objectives, issues, and vision within the plan.
The consultation will go from March 25 to May 6 this year, aiming to get a first stage of feedback on what Arun residents want included in the updated Local Plan.
In a report to the committee it states the council’s vision for the plan is focused on climate change, its environmental life support network, housing, the economy, health and wellbeing, placemaking, heritage and culture, and infrastructure.
The draft Direction of Travel document can be read under background paper one here https://democracy.arun.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=349&MId=1866.