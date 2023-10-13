Shoppers in Littlehampton have been given the chance to win £500 in the run up to Christmas.

Aimed at attracting shoppers to the town centre, a cash prize draw is being launched next Saturday (October 21).

"Santa may not have started his rounds just yet, but Littlehampton Town Council is already getting ready to give two lucky winners a very happy Christmas indeed,” a council spokesperson said.

The Love Local Prize Draw will see a monthly cash prize of £500 being won in November and December. To enter, shoppers will collect a sticker each time they spend £5 or more in five participating shops, restaurants, hairdressers, cafés and other businesses.

Littlehampton High Street. Photo: Steve Robards

Once they have collected these, their completed loyalty card will be entered into the draw.

Councillor Alan Butcher, chair of the Littlehampton Town Council’s policy and finance committee said: “If every Littlehampton resident spent £5 per week in a town centre shop, this would bring £7.8 million into our local economy.

"The town centre is the heartbeat of Littlehampton and we all have the power to make a huge impact by shopping locally.”

Shoppers can collect their Love Local Prize Draw card from participating shops and leave their completed card at local collection points.