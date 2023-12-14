Councillor Lucian Fernando selected as ReformUK Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Hastings and Rye
Hello, residents of Hastings and Rye! I am Lucian Fernando, and I am thrilled to announce that I have been officially selected as the Reform UK party's prospective parliamentary candidate for the upcoming general election in our vibrant constituency.
As many of you know, I am currently serving as the dedicated Silverhill councillor in the Hastings Borough Council. This role has given me a deep understanding of our local issues and a first-hand look at the challenges and opportunities that our community faces every day.
Hastings and Rye hold a special place in my heart, and I am committed to ensuring that our constituency continues to thrive. From the bustling streets of Hastings to the serene landscapes of Rye, our community deserves a representative who not only understands the local pulse but is also dedicated to bringing about positive change, which the current conservative MP doesnt's know about it.
I have worked tirelessly as a councillor, collaborating with community leaders, listening to your concerns, and advocating for policies that uplift us all. Now, as your prospective parliamentary candidate, I am excited to take this commitment to the next level.
Together, we can address the pressing issues that matter most to us – from boosting our local economy and ensuring access to quality healthcare, championing education, Fisheries, Immigration and preserving our natural environment.
But, most importantly, I want to hear from you! Your thoughts, ideas, and concerns are the driving force behind my campaign. Let's engage in a dialogue that shapes a future we can all be proud of.
In the upcoming general election, I ask for your support. Together, let's build a brighter, more prosperous future for Hastings and Rye.
Thank you, and I look forward to the incredible journey ahead!
Let’s fix the broken Britain and make Britain great. Thank you…