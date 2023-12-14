BREAKING

Councillor Lucian Fernando selected as ReformUK Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Hastings and Rye

We are excited to announce that Councillor Lucian Fernando has been officially selected as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Reform UK Party in the upcoming general election. Councillor Fernando has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our community, a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to our constituents, and a passion for positive change.
By Cllr Lucian FernandoContributor
Published 14th Dec 2023, 08:57 GMT
Prospective Parliamentary candidate Councillor Fernando
Prospective Parliamentary candidate Councillor Fernando

Hello, residents of Hastings and Rye! I am Lucian Fernando, and I am thrilled to announce that I have been officially selected as the Reform UK party's prospective parliamentary candidate for the upcoming general election in our vibrant constituency.

As many of you know, I am currently serving as the dedicated Silverhill councillor in the Hastings Borough Council. This role has given me a deep understanding of our local issues and a first-hand look at the challenges and opportunities that our community faces every day.

Hastings and Rye hold a special place in my heart, and I am committed to ensuring that our constituency continues to thrive. From the bustling streets of Hastings to the serene landscapes of Rye, our community deserves a representative who not only understands the local pulse but is also dedicated to bringing about positive change, which the current conservative MP doesnt's know about it.

I have worked tirelessly as a councillor, collaborating with community leaders, listening to your concerns, and advocating for policies that uplift us all. Now, as your prospective parliamentary candidate, I am excited to take this commitment to the next level.

Together, we can address the pressing issues that matter most to us – from boosting our local economy and ensuring access to quality healthcare, championing education, Fisheries, Immigration and preserving our natural environment.

But, most importantly, I want to hear from you! Your thoughts, ideas, and concerns are the driving force behind my campaign. Let's engage in a dialogue that shapes a future we can all be proud of.

In the upcoming general election, I ask for your support. Together, let's build a brighter, more prosperous future for Hastings and Rye.

Thank you, and I look forward to the incredible journey ahead!

Let’s fix the broken Britain and make Britain great. Thank you…

