County council appoints new chief operating officer

Following a unanimous decision by a cross-party Members’ Panel, Ros Parker will join in April to lead the authority’s business services department comprising finance, HR & organisational development, IT & digital, property, procurement and internal audit.

Ms Parker is currently a senior officer with the Royal National Institute of Blind People, one of the UK’s largest disability charities, with responsibility for a range of corporate support functions.

Following a degree in Astrophysics from Cambridge, she started her career as an accountant at KPMG before moving to the charity sector, where she has held a number of senior finance and HR roles.

Ros Parker is joining East Sussex County Council as chief operating officer (picture supplied by ESCC)

Becky Shaw, chief executive at East Sussex County Council, said: “Ros brings with her extensive experience as well as some fresh insights, all demonstrated through a highly rigorous and competitive assessment process.

“We are delighted to welcome her as our new chief operating officer and look forward to working with her as part of the wider team leading the whole county council.”

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Parker said: “East Sussex is a beautiful part of the world and I’m delighted to be joining the authority. I look forward to working with the council’s business service partners and engaging with all the department’s teams as I take up my new role.”