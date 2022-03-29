Couple wants to use temporary caravan in Littlehampton to house refugees

The site on the corner of Arundel Road and Franciscan Way could soon house refugees in a static caravan if planning permission is granted.

Susanne and Peter Hague, of Madam Green Farm, Oving, reached out to West Sussex County Council to offer their land up as part of the Afghan Resettlement Scheme.

They have since submitted a planning application which involves placing a second-hand caravan at the amenity area behind flats at 28 Arundel Road.

A letter from the couple says they would like to house Afghan refugees in a ‘good quality, second-hand mobile home’.

But they go on to add that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may mean the need to house refugees from this country is ‘even greater’.

“The land is an ideal location for this use and its temporary nature will allow the council to assess the impact of this use in this location,” said the couple.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson indicated support for the idea.

“We would fully support an initiative like this, so long as [the applicant] is able to obtain planning permission from Arun District Council,” they said.

“Our goal is to find fully self-contained affordable accommodation near local amenities and with access to public transport.

“Our preference is to secure medium to long-term tenancies of 12 months to three years, to enable families to settle and become economically independent.”

A letter of support ‘welcomes the initiative to support some vulnerable and traumatised people at this turbulent time’ and it is thought the site’s location close to shops and the railway station could be an advantage.