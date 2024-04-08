Twelve places on Crawley Borough Council will be contested during May’s elections. Picture: Google

The only ward in the town which will not be involved will be Furnace Green. At the moment, the authority is made up of 20 Labour councillors and 16 Conservative. Six of the current crop will not be standing for re-election.

They are: Zack Ali (Con, Gossops Green & North East Broadfield), who has his sights set on Westminster; Josh Bounds (Con, Ifield); Duncan Peck (Con, Maidenbower); Smita Raja (Labour, Northgate & West Green); Kevan McCarthy (Con, Pound Hill North & Forge Wood) and Michelle Morris (Con, Tilgate).

Sue Mullins, who represented Labour in Langley Green & Tushmore, will now be standing in Northgate & West Green. And Alison Pendlington, who represented the Conservatives in Pound Hill South & Worth, will now also be standing in Northgate & West Green.

The polls will open on Thursday, May 2. For information about postal voting, Voter ID, and the location of the polling stations, log on to the council’s website.

The full list of candidates is as follows:-

Bewbush & North Broadfield: Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition); Tony Johnson (Conservative); Michael Jones (Labour); Arshad Khan (Justice Party); Holly Rose Smith (Green Party) and

Dan Weir (Heritage Party).

Broadfield: Christopher James Ellis (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition); Kiran Khan (Labour & Cooperative Party); Valerie Susan Knight (Conservative) and Carolina Morra (Heritage Party).

Gossops Green & North East Broadfield: Esther Barrott (Labour); Iain Bradley Martin Dickson (Green Party); Anwaera Nazir Perveen (Conservative); Debbie Plaister (Heritage Party) and Mark Laurence Wright (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition).

Ifield: Winifred Norma Catherin Duggan (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition); Ines Eiva Manning (Green Party); Jonathan Robson Purdy (Conservative) and Beni Yianni (Labour & Cooperative Party).

Langley Green & Tushmore: Shelly Bushnell (Labour & Cooperative Party); Alan Hellier (Conservative) and Karen Mary Sudan (Independent).

Maidenbower: Max Perry (Green Party); Matt Pritchard (Labour) and Dominic Patrick Ramsay (Conservative).

Northgate & West Green: Peter Alec Miller (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition); Sue Mullins (Labour & Cooperative Party); Nicholas Brian Leif Park (Green Party) and Alison Sara Pendlington (Conservative).

Pound Hill North & Forge Wood: Paul Charles Castle (Conservative); Nicholas Richard Hilton (Labour & Cooperative Party); Neal Douglas Murdoch (Green Party) and Ben Newman (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition).

Pound Hill South & Worth: Thomas Adam Henry Bidwell (Conservative); Cyril James Gambrell (Green Party); Ruth Jane Gaunt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) and Tony Patel (Labour).

Southgate: Robin David Fitton (Green Party); Dipesh Jitendra Patel (Labour & Cooperative Party); Simon James Piggott (Conservative) and Brett Christopher Shattock (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)

Three Bridges: Kevin Ronald Bonnick (Conservative); Muhammed Hanif (Independent); Timothy Christopher Holt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition); Danielle Kail (Green Party) and Atif Nawaz (Labour & Cooperative Party).

Tilgate: Olu Adeniyi (Labour & Cooperative Party); Amanda Louise Brown (Freedom Alliance); Francis Guidera (Conservative); Christopher John Owen (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) and Simon Russell Thorn (Green Party).