Crawley celebrates 130 years of women district councillors

Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 09:07 BST

Today (12 December) marks 130 years of women being able to stand for positions as District Councillors.

The 1894 Local Government Act, enshrined women’s right to stand as district councillors and allowed some women new voting freedoms.

Crawley Borough Council marked the occasion by all of its women councillors coming together at the town hall. Included in the photograph are:

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet Member with responsibility for equalities, said: “1894 was the height of the women’s suffrage movement with leading campaigners like Millicent Fawcett, Emmeline Pankhurst and her daughters, putting rights for women on the agenda for politicians.

Crawley Borough Council women councillorsCrawley Borough Council women councillors
“Women in politics has come a long way since 1894 but we are not complacent and know that there is more work to do to ensure equality, diversity and inclusion at all levels of society.

“Less than half of all Crawley councillors are women and we very much want to encourage more to put themselves forward for election locally. By us all coming together we are making a statement of commitment from the Council to help deliver this.”

