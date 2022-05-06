***LABOUR NOW HAS 18 SEATS TO CONSERVATIVES 17****

***LABOUR’S COUNCIL LEADER PETER LAMB ANNOUNCES HE IS STEPPING DOWN***

The count is being held at the K2 Leisure Centre today. The Conservatives went into polling day with 18 seats, Labour 16, one independent and one vacancy.

Of the 12 seats being contested five are held by Labour, six by Conservatives and one by an independent.