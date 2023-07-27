The leader of Crawley Borough Council has been called on to write to the government and protest plans to close ticket offices at the town’s railway stations.

Cost-cutting plans to close hundreds of ticket offices across the country over the next three years were announced earlier this month, with experts saying that only 12 per cent of tickets were actually bought there.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 19), Michael Jones was asked by Gurinder Jhans (Lab, Northgate & West Green) to write to Mark Harper, secretary of state for transport, and ask him to abandon the plans.

Mr Jhans, who commutes to work, described the importance of the ticket offices for people needing advice and help to buy the right tickets.

Crawley Railway Station. (Image: Google Maps)

He added: “I use the Trainline app on my phone – but not everyone can use apps or find it easy to use the ticket machines, especially the elderly or those who may be partially sighted.”

Mr Jones said the plan to close the ticket offices was ‘another milestone in the race to the bottom as far as customer service is concerned’.

He said he would write to Mr Harper later that week, adding: “I very much support everyone who’s protesting about this and absolutely agree that these closures should not go ahead.”

The consultation closed on Wednesday (July 26).

