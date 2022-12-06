Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley councillor 'will be sadly missed'

Crawley Conservatives have been left ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by the death of borough councillor Andrew Belben.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
15 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 11:16am

Mr Belben, who has represented Pound Hill South & Worth since 2018, passed away on Wednesday (November 30).

He was married to fellow councillor Tina.

Group leader Duncan Crow said: “Andrew was a well-liked councillor and had been a member of our local Conservative Association for decades.

Andrew Belben
“He will be sadly missed by many people in Crawley and it is hard coming to terms with what’s happened.

“Our thoughts have been very much with Tina and their family at this time.”

Other tributes were shared by MP Henry Smith and council leader Michael Jones, who both sent their condolences to Mr Belben’s family and friends.

Mr Smith added: “I pay tribute to his years of community service and thank him for the personal support he always kindly gave me.”

