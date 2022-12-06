Crawley Conservatives have been left ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by the death of borough councillor Andrew Belben.

Mr Belben, who has represented Pound Hill South & Worth since 2018, passed away on Wednesday (November 30).

He was married to fellow councillor Tina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group leader Duncan Crow said: “Andrew was a well-liked councillor and had been a member of our local Conservative Association for decades.

Andrew Belben

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be sadly missed by many people in Crawley and it is hard coming to terms with what’s happened.

“Our thoughts have been very much with Tina and their family at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other tributes were shared by MP Henry Smith and council leader Michael Jones, who both sent their condolences to Mr Belben’s family and friends.

Mr Smith added: “I pay tribute to his years of community service and thank him for the personal support he always kindly gave me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad