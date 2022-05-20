Crawley misses out on City status: Who are the winners in the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours competition?

Crawley has missed out on City status

The eight winners of the 2022 C Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours competition was announced this morning (Friday, May 20) – and Crawley was not successful in it’s bid in it’s 75th anniversary of becoming a new town.

Doncaster, Milton Keynes and Colchester were the English towns to be given City status, while Stanley in the Falkland Islands, Bangor in Northern Ireland, Douglas on the Isle of Man, Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales were the other winners.

The competition for city status has taken place in each of the last three jubilee years and this time the contest was open for the first time to applications from crown dependencies and overseas territories and attracted almost 40 entries.