The eight winners of the 2022 C Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours competition was announced this morning (Friday, May 20) – and Crawley was not successful in it’s bid in it’s 75th anniversary of becoming a new town.

Doncaster, Milton Keynes and Colchester were the English towns to be given City status, while Stanley in the Falkland Islands, Bangor in Northern Ireland, Douglas on the Isle of Man, Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales were the other winners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition for city status has taken place in each of the last three jubilee years and this time the contest was open for the first time to applications from crown dependencies and overseas territories and attracted almost 40 entries.

Crawley has missed out on City status

A Crawley Borough council spokesperson said: “Our bid was always about building a sense of local pride, ambition and aspiration. The bid process achieved this, securing the support of the community, and the bid document remains a fantastic advert for the town.

“While we’re disappointed not to have been successful, being granted city status was not the sole focus of the bid.

"The prize is the journey; we didn’t expect to win and it cost less than £200 to bid. Bidding provided an opportunity to celebrate and promote our wonderful town and to rebuild our optimism and pride after experiencing the worst economic impacts of the pandemic.