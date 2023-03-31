Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley MP Henry Smith will NOT be seeking re-election - here is his statement in full

Henry Smith MP has announced he will not be seeking re-election as Crawley’s Member of Parliament.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:38 BST

Mr Smith has been MP for Crawley since 2010 – but this will be his last stint. He said:”After a generation of being an elected representative in Crawley – from 1997 as a County Councillor, from 2003 as Leader of West Sussex and from 2010 as Member of Parliament – it is time for a new generation, I will not be seeking re-election as Crawley’s MP.

“It has been a great honour to represent the constituency in Parliament and I am deeply grateful for the support of Crawley Conservative Association and local people for electing me to an unprecedented four terms in office.

“I have been proud to lead the Leave EU campaign in Crawley which saw the town and UK vote to exit that undemocratic bloc; support our town through the Covid-19 pandemic, especially supporting Gatwick’s economy and the UK aviation sector’s recovery; improve blood cancer awareness and services nation-wide; achieve justice for Chagos islanders; plus, additionally, introduce many animal welfare measures into law. For Crawley specifically, I am pleased to have helped deliver more Sussex Police officers, extra NHS provision and record school funding.

“I will continue to campaign for lower taxation, secure borders, environmental protection, our security and a dynamic economy. In that the Crawley Conservative Parliamentary Candidate subsequently selected will have my full support, as will the Party nationally for the wellbeing of our United Kingdom.”

