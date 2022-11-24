Six ‘warm hubs’ are to be opened by Crawley Borough Council to give residents who can’t afford to heat their homes a warm place to go.

Crawley Borough Council is setting up warm hubs

The hubs will be opened from November 28 to March 31 at the community centres in Bewbush, Broadfield, Furnace Green, Ifield West, Langley Green and Tilgate.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (November 23), leader Michael Jones described how the cost of living crisis was leaving some people facing the impossible choice of ‘heating or eating’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We cannot morally stand by and do nothing – and we won’t.

“The concept of warm hubs is to provide a space to residents who cannot afford to heat their homes or are just looking at ways to reduce their bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The warm hubs are available to them as a space to spend time at no cost, thereby giving some relief to pressured incomes.”

Hot drinks will be provided at each hub, free of charge, and council staff will be on hand to offer advice on wellbeing, if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s hubs will run alongside others being managed by the voluntary sector.

Mr Jones said the council would keep an eye on how well each hub was used and adjust things depending on demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He acknowledged that the hubs would need ‘significant staffing’, which may impact on other work.

But he added: “This is an important project for the council which sees us supporting our communities through the challenges of the cost of living crisis and I firmly believe that has to be a priority for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simply put, it’s the right thing to do.”

The warm hubs provided by the council and voluntary sector will be held at:

Advertisement Hide Ad