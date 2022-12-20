A Labour councillor has implored Crawley Conservatives to ‘do something – do anything’ to help people suffering under the cost of living crisis.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 14), Peter Lamb (Northgate & West Green) appeared to be furious after it was suggested that a food collection scheme was only being carried out in Labour’s ‘target’ areas.

Hitting back at the idea that the collections were ‘a political ploy’, Mr Lamb said: “You want to cast aspersions on what others are actively doing in the community to try to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do something – do anything – to try to help the members of this community.

Crawley Free Shop is based in Dorsten Square, Bewbush (Google Maps Streetview)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is what you put yourselves on the ballot papers to do and people deserve better than the level of representation they are getting here today.”

Marion Ayling (Lab, Bewbush & North Broadfield) told the meeting that collections were to be carried out all across town, with some already done in Pound Hill and Furnace Green – two Tory ‘safe seats’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that only Bewbush residents would not be asked to donate given the number of families there who were finding it difficult to make ends meet.

When one Tory councillor pointed out that none of her party had been invited to help, Mrs Ayling made it clear that anyone was welcome to do anything – even organise their own campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s absolutely no question that such collections are needed.

Sue Mullins (Lab, Langley Green & Tushmore) told the meeting that more than 600 families per week were using the FreeShop, in Dorsten Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “They aren’t just families who are trying to exist on the paltry amount they get from benefits.

“They are families who are paying for mortgages, who are paying the exorbitant rents within this town and who are really, really struggling to feed their children and send them to school warm and dressed with some food in their lunch boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the FreeShop, log on to freeshopcrawley.com