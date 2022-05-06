Crawley’s Labour council leader stepping down ‘on his own terms’

Labour went into the election with 16 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 18 with one independent.

But after counting was done today (Friday May 6), the positions had been reversed and Labour now has 18 to the Conservatives’ 17.

This will be enough for a majority, at least until a Southgate by-election is held next month.

Peter Lamb at Friday's count

Speaking at the count at the K2 Leisure Centre, Mr Lamb said: “I’m incredible grateful for the support I’ve received from the community over the years and the efforts that they came out to support the Labour Party and to give the town a Labour council again.

“I have been doing this since I was 25 when I became Labour group leader. I’ve done the second-longest term ever and I am the first Labour leader for 40 years to be able to go on his own terms. I feel like I have done for now and I want a short break from the intense politics that I have been doing, but I’m Crawley through and through. I’ll be here doing what I can to support the community whatever happens.”