Crawley’s £260m cost of living 'bombshell'

Families across Crawley have experienced an increase in the cost of living of over £260m each year since the 2019 General Election, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Average weekly spending on items measured in the Consumer Price Index has risen 21% since 2019/20, leaving average household costs £110 a week higher, meaning an increase in annual household costs of over £5,500.

The news comes as official statistics reveal that the UK has now entered a recession, an event marked by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, with GDP per capita—the UK's income for each person—having fallen every quarter for the last two years. For the first time since records began, average household income in the UK is on course to be lower at the time of the next election than it was at the last.

Commenting on the figures, Peter Lamb—Labour candidate for Crawley, said: "Behind all the statistics, real people are struggling. Families are already having to spend £110 extra to make ends meet every week and costs are still rising. It's money many people simply do not have.

"Households cannot afford another five years of the Conservatives recklessly gambling with the nation’s finances. Labour has a plan to get Britain growing again, beating the cost of living crisis and providing the funding we need to deliver first-class public services again. It's time for a General Election."

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, responding to the latest inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics, added: “Inflation is still higher than the Bank of England’s target and millions of families are struggling with the cost of living.

