Criminal activity in Rustington to be discussed at annual parish meeting
Rustington Parish Council will be hosting the meeting at The Woodlands Centre on Thursday, April 11, at 7.30pm.
PS Daniel West, from the Arun Neighbourhood Policing Team, will be giving a presentation on the work of the police, with a particular emphasis on Rustington.
The formal business will follow, with the agenda including the council's annual report and a look at the finances for the coming year.
Reports from the Rustington primary schools' governing bodies will be noted and county and district councillors for Rustington will be given time to make observations.
At the end of the meeting, light refreshments will be served and residents will have the opportunity to chat informally with councillors.