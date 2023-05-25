Rother District Council has held its first meeting following this month’s local elections, with its cross-party alliance set for another four years in office.

The renewal of the alliance — made up of Green, Independent, Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors — was formally confirmed at a full council meeting on Wednesday (May 24).

The meeting saw Cllr Doug Oliver, of the Rother Association of Independent Councillors, re-elected as council leader.

After his election, Cllr Oliver said: “It has been a bit of a baptism of fire; a challenge, four very difficult with the economy and what has been going on with the rest of the world.

Bexhill Town Hall

“I would like to think that what we have now available is a very, very strong set of members. Members that will work together, with some excellent skill sets to draw upon. I think this is really the fundamental backbone of any organisation, collaborative working amongst members with our senior management team to actually deliver services and requirements of our residents.

“It is not going to be an easy task, there are so many hurdles that are out there, but I am convinced that if we work together there is no reason why we won’t achieve some of the projects that were put underway and held back for various reasons.”

In naming his cabinet, Cllr Oliver confirmed that both Cllr Christine Bayliss (Lab) and Cllr Susan Prochak (Lib Dem) will serve as deputy leaders for the council.

