MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards announced the decision about the homes, which residents had dubbed ‘Cuck-stye’, in a letter to the Parish Councils on Monday, October 10.

The plans had originally been pulled from the draft District Plan in June, following an outcry in January when the draft District Plan for 2021-2038 included 7,000 homes across sites including Ansty, Burgess Hill and Sayers Common.

Mr Ash-Edwards told the Middy: “We’re working to keep Mid Sussex special by keeping housing numbers down and prioritising brownfield development wherever possible. I understand the concerns that the developer’s proposal for 1,600 houses between Cuckfield and Ansty has caused for residents. That’s why earlier in the year, I asked the Council to undertake further work and this additional analysis confirms that it can be ruled out from the next iteration of the District Plan.”

Pictured in March: the site of the 1,600 proposed houses between Ansty and Cuckfield

The district council said that there would be negative impacts of the homes, which would be contrary to national planning policy and which could not currently be mitigated.

The council said these mainly relate to the ‘severe impact’ the site would have on the already heavily congested A272, as well as the wider impact that the development would have on the area.

Mr Ash-Edwards’ letter said: “The emerging District Plan Review strategy is based on achieving sustainable growth and, as a result of the severe highways implications, it is unlikely that this site would achieve that aim.”

Pictured in March: the 'Say no to Cuck-stye' group who were concerned about 1,600 proposed houses between Ansty and Cuckfield

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “I welcome the news that the ‘Cuckstye’ site is being ruled out by the Council. Protecting our precious environment is incredibly important to all of us in Mid Sussex and this is given real weight by the Government’s Environment Act. ‘Cuck-stye’ is an inappropriate place for this level of development, which would have had a huge impact on the character of the area and local infrastructure”.

Councillor for Cuckfield Pete Bradbury said: “I have long been opposed to inappropriate development on the Cuckfield by-pass and am pleased that ‘Cuck-stye’ is being stopped in its tracks. The community will need to continue to be vigilant as the developer will continue to promote their plans.”

Mr Ash-Edwards’ letter said that Mid Sussex District Council had commissioned consultants to identify more opportunities for development and had found that 384 more homes could be delivered from brownfield to reduce the amount needed on greenfield sites.

The letter said: “The housing sites aspect of the District Plan Review is scheduled to be considered by the Scrutiny Committee for Planning, Economic Growth & Net Zero on Tuesday, October 18, and Full Council on Wednesday, November 2. Subject to Council approval, the draft District Plan Review will besubject to public consultation in November and December.”