A date has been set for a public appeal on a proposed 29 house development in Southbourne.

A public hearing is due to take place in regards to the proposed development of 29 houses at Gosden Green Nursery in Southbourne.

The proposal had been refused by Chichester District Council in 2021.

The hearing will commence at 10am on February 28 at the Emsworth Baptist Church.

The application, as of writing, has 21 written letters of objections to Chichester District Council.

One objector, Mrs Carole Chapman said: “I have lived directly opposite this site since 2003 and again I find myself having to object to yet another planning application.

“Some of my reasons for objecting to this latest application have not changed and to be honest it is becoming very tedious having to explain them yet again. CDC's reasons for refusing previous planning applications for this site still exist today.

“What has changed however, is the huge increase in traffic along the A259. Not surprising given CDC have allowed so many large housing developments on this road between Chichester and Emsworth.

“CDC must have recognised that this stretch of road has now become extremely dangerous going by the proposal for new pedestrian/cycle routes through Southbourne/Hermitage.

“CDC seriously need to look at the current issues we have with the infrastructure, drainage and sewerage, transport, crime & policing, public safety etc as our villages just cannot cope with these developments that keep being approved.”