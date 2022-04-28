DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EASTBOURNE BOROUGH COUNCIL: How the £150 council tax rebate works

SUS-150415-115741001

Several people have asked me if I can provide an update on how and when this will be paid.

Eastbourne Borough Council will begin the process of administering the £150 payment this week, starting with those who pay by direct debit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you pay by direct debit you won’t need to contact the council as it already holds your bank account details.

Therefore, the council will notify you by letter over the course of the next few weeks once the payment has been made.

For residents who don’t pay by direct debit, it will take a little longer to process your payments as the council doesn’t currently hold your bank details.

Once most of the direct debit payers have had their payments processed, the council will write to you with details on how to obtain your payment.

This will take place during May.

The letter will include a unique code that you will be required to submit when you make the application through an online portal.

Please can I ask you not to try and make an application until you have received this letter.

You may have read in the national press recently that scammers have been cold calling people asking for bank details who purport to be from a local council.

Eastbourne Borough Council will never ask for your details over the phone in order to pay the energy payment and if it doesneed to contact you, it will do so either by letter or email.

The Environment Agency are continuing their engagement with local residents on the Pevensey to Eastbourne Coastal Management scheme.

This is the plan that they are creating in order to enhance flood defences to protect us for the next 100 years.

One of the events which explains why this work is necessary will be held in the Johnson room at the Welcome Centre this Saturday April 30 between 2:00p.m.-3:30p.m.

If you would like to attend you can register at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing?eid=27769&