David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council - Some great events are taking place this summer

David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

I was contacted by members of the PTFA at St Thomas A Becket this week, who told me about the fantastic Summer Fair and Music Festival that they will be holding at the school from 11am to 6pm on Saturday July 9.

In addition to live bands and dance groups, there will be plenty of games and activities including dodgems, a climbing wall, an assault course and Happyjacks inflatables.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a variety of food and drink and a gin and prosecco van for the adults, there will be something for everyone.

Tickets, which are £10 per adult, £4 per child or £25 for a family of four can be purchased from their website www.pta-events.co.uk/stab

It sounds like a fun day out.

The Covid pandemic impacted the way we live for two years and changed some things permanently.

Sadly, for many it brought lasting sorrow as they lost loved ones.

As a memorial, sculptor Louise Neter has designed a “tree of reflection” which is located at Elm Grove Park, at the rear of Park Practice in Broadwater Way.

This Saturday, together with our MP, mayor and others, I will be attending a ceremony there to reflect on this period.

This beautiful work of art situated in peaceful surroundings is Eastbourne’s recognition of this tragic time and will provide a space for people to go and remember the good times they spent with loved ones who are no longer with us.

With the start of the Rothesay International tennis tournament at Devonshire Park this week, the excitement is mounting.

A star-studded line-up will see eight of the top ten women in the world competing. Jelena Ostapenko, the reigning champion, will be back to defend her title, and twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova will be taking part.

Whilst the men’s ATP event will see Brits Cam Norrie and Dan Evans, (who has just won the Nottingham open) in town.

Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.lta.org.uk/content