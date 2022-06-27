David Tutt, leader of EBC: The good work of charity BreatheEasy Eastbourne

David Tutt

Based on the first floor of the Deerfold Centre, on the corner of Carlton Road and Seaside, where they have recently opened a drop in centre, they do some fantastic work to support people living with chronic lung disease, lung cancer and asthma.

Their aim is to provide people with support by providing a space for sharing experiences, and operating a support line (07949 811599).

They told me that they provide a pulmonary rehabilitation maintenance programme to all their service users and are now looking to extend the programme to the homes of people with mental health problems and those with poor mobility.

They explained how regular exercise for people with lung conditions has been found to be beneficial and a very important part of living.

They are supported by Doctor Lytton and the Respiratory Team, and by Sarah Crouch of the Clinical Commissioning Group at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

They also rely heavily on an incredible group of volunteers, who themselves all suffer from lung conditions. I know they would welcome fresh offers of help.

They hold meetings between 2pm and 5pm on the third Tuesday of every month at the Centre, where they offer a range of activities including: a monthly speaker, seated yoga, a fun general knowledge quiz and a raffle.

They also have an allotment in the town which is accessible to people with disabilities.

Their services are available to everyone, and they are keen to ensure that more people become aware of their existence, so if you think that they might be able to help you, please contact them.

