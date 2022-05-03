DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: There’s plenty going on in Eastbourne

SUS-150415-115741001

With the prospects of a good summer ahead, the next large event at the Western Lawns is Beer and Cider by the Sea.

This popular event, which provides an opportunity to sample over 100 real ales and cask ciders and perries will take place between May 20 and May 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is only one of the many events that will be taking place in Eastbourne this year.

If you are interested in local history and art, you might like to visit the Holidaying at Beachy Head – a Place to Remember exhibition which is running at the Beachy Head Countryside Centre between May 7 and July 15.

The exhibition includes hand drawn sketches of the Garland Family who visited Eastbourne in the 1870s, Mary Thomas’ travel diary written in the 1830s, and Lewis Carroll’s bed desk made for his regular holidays in Eastbourne.

Once seen as the answer to many issues, plastic, especially that which is only used once is now recognised as a major problem to the future of our planet.

Despite our attempts to recycle, a massive 91 per cent of plastic waste is still not recycled and is causing mass pollution.

Research published in 2015 estimated that eight million metric tonnes of plastic ends up in our oceans each year.

In an attempt to establish just how much is thrown away, Greenpeace is conducting The Big Plastic Count for a week, between May 16 and May 22.

They are encouraging schools; businesses; community groups and individual households to take part.

I have signed up, if you would like to join in, you can do so at https://thebigplasticcount.com/sign-up/digital?source=PM&subsource=OCPOPSOAPM01FZ you will be provided with a free pack to record the different types of plastic that you throw away.

By helping to establish the extent of the problem, you could be helping to bring pressure on Governments to take more action to address it.