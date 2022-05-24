DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Things have gone very quiet on the new hospital front

David Tutt

Millions of Ukrainians have left the country in search of a safe haven, and a small percentage have come to the UK.

Here in East Sussex, we were expecting around 1,350 guests and approximately half have now arrived, with 78 of those being in Eastbourne.

Many will have suffered considerable trauma and it is important that we do our best to make them welcome.

A couple of years ago amid a fanfare of publicity, the Government announced a project to build 48 new hospitals.

At number 16 on that list was East Sussex NHS Healthcare Trust who were promised that there would be a new hospital for Eastbourne and refurbishment at the Conquest in Hastings.

Since then, things have gone very quiet.

We understand that the Healthcare Trust are making plans but fear that these may only result in upgrading of the existing facilities at the DGH.

Despite Freedom of Information requests from members of the Save the DGH campaign group, who aim to see all core hospital services restored in Eastbourne, the Trust have not responded with details of their plans.

Because of this silence, the Borough Council are calling on the Government to honour their promise of a new hospital and for the Trust to share their plans.

I am aware that there have been stories about thedifficulty in accessing a dentist in various parts of the country.

In the past week, a couple of people have contacted me to say that they have been unable to obtain a dental appointment here in Eastbourne.

I don’t have any direct input to the health service, but I am keen to understand how widespread this is.