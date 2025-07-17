Debate: Is the government right to lower the voting age for the next election? Have your say

We are seeking feedback from residents in Sussex and Surrey, after it was announced that 16-year-olds will be given the right to vote in all UK elections.

As part of ‘seismic changes to modernise UK democracy’, the government has confirmed that young people – who ‘already contribute to society’ by working, paying taxes and serving in the military – will be given the right to vote on the issues that affect them.

"This will bring UK-wide elections in line with Scotland and Wales and is a major step towards meeting a manifesto commitment, ushering in the biggest change to UK democracy in a generation,” a government spokesperson said.

In making the change, Labour is delivering a ‘key manifesto commitment’ and aims to ‘restore trust in politics through our Plan for Change’.

A statement added: “The plans, published in a new strategy paper, will boost democratic engagement in a changing world, and help to restore trust in UK democracy.

"As part of the plans, the government is going further to make sure eligible voters are not deterred from voting, by expanding voter ID to permit the use of UK-issued bank cards as an accepted form of ID at the polling station.

"This is alongside harnessing more digital options to support voters and polling station staff, including allowing accepted IDs such as the Veteran Card and UK driving licence to be used at polling stations when they become available in digital format.

"A new digital Voter Authority Certificate will also be created to ensure electoral registration officers can meet the digital needs of voters, reduce printing costs and ensure faster delivery.”

The government said an ‘increasingly automated’ voter registration system will also ‘make it easier’ for people to register to vote, and ‘reduce the need to fill out their details’ across different government services on multiple occasions.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give sixteen year olds the right to vote.

“We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

Minister for Democracy, Rushanara Ali, said it is ‘modernising our democracy’, so that it is ‘fit for the 21st century’.

She added: “By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change.

“By reinforcing safeguards against foreign interference, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and protect them for future generations.”

