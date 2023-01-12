Plans to install eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging points at a farm shop in Climping have been deferred by Arun District Council.

The application for Bairds Farm Shop, in Crookthorn Lane, which included the building of a substation, was discussed by the planning committee on Wednesday (January 11).

Officers had recommended approval, saying in their report: “The proposal complies with the relevant planning policies, having an acceptable impact on visual amenity, highways, parking and would result in an improvement to air quality and provide measures against climate change.”

Members raised a number of questions about the lighting of the site, the hours of operation and the number of charging points proposed by applicant from Osprey Charging Network.

Bairds Farm Shop

With not enough answers being forthcoming, they voted to defer the application while officers carried out enquiries.

The application will be returned to the committee at a later date.

