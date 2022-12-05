Outline plans to build 63 homes at a riding centre in Hambrook are to be considered by Chichester District Council.

The application, from Reside Holdings Ltd, will be discussed by members of the planning committee on Wednesday (December 7).

If approved, the plans for Willowbrook Riding Centre, in Hambrook, will include 19 homes which will be classed as affordable.

The council has received 140 letters of objection from local residents including the Friends of the Hambrook.

Artist's impression of the proposed development

Issues raised included a lack of understanding of the area and concerns that the ‘crumbling road infrastructure can barely cope with the local traffic at present’.

Then there were concerns about whether the area’s sewage treatment system could cope, an increase in traffic jams and pollution and the feeling the the A259 ‘is already becoming an endless sprawl of housing’.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/01910/OUT.