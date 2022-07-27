Decision due on 68-home Ringmer development

On Wednesday (August 3), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider an application from developer Thakeham Homes to build 68 homes on land opposite Bishop’s Close.

While recommended for approval, the scheme has proven to be unpopular, with more than 230 objections lodged by local residents.

The objections cover a wide range of concerns, including the impact of the housing on local infrastructure and the visual appearance of the area. Similar concerns have been raised by Ringmer Parish Council, local ward councillors and the CPRE.

Artist's impression of the proposed homes from the developer

Concerns have also been raised about the cumulative impact of housing developments on the Earwig Corner junction in Lewes. Objectors argue the junction, despite recent improvement works, will already be overcapacity given the amount of development approved in Ringmer.

This view is not supported by East Sussex Highways, which has not raised an objection to the proposals as it is content with evidence provided by developers on the junction’s capacity.

Despite concerns from residents, council planning officers say the benefits of the scheme would outweigh the downsides.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “Overall, officers consider that the significant public benefits in terms of the provision of 68 units and a policy compliant affordable housing provision would outweigh the moderate harms and the less than substantial harm to the Ringmer Conservation Area.