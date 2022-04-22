Decision due on another Ringmer housing development

On Wednesday (April 27), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is expected to make a decision on proposals to build up to 68 homes on land to the south of Lewes Road and Laughton Road.

The proposals come after a previous version of the scheme, which had sought outline planning permission for up to 97 homes, was refused by councillors in December last year.

As with the previous scheme, the application is recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Laughton Road Ringmer

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposal would result in a number of benefits such as, the social gains of facilitating the provision of up to 68 residential units (including 40 per cent affordable housing units) that would be of good quality and in an accessible and sustainable location.

“The scheme would provide economic benefits by generating additional custom for nearby shops and services within Ringmer.

“It would provide environmental gains in terms of a high biodiversity value internal layout; the provision of a high biodiversity value Woodland Community Area; preserving the existing watercourse; and the reinforcement of existing hedgerows.

“Overall, Officers consider that the benefits of the scheme outweigh the harms of the proposal and therefore, the scheme is acceptable in principle.”

The previous scheme was refused primarily because the committee felt there was a ‘lack of sufficient information’ around the effect of the proposals on the surrounding landscape and highways network, particularly the impact it could have on traffic at Earwig Corner in Lewes.

However, planning officers say East Sussex County Council are content with modelling provided by the applicant, Bedford Park Developments, which shows the junction would be capable of dealing with the extra car journeys generated by the proposals.

This view is not shared by residents, however, who have come out in force against the proposals, with at least 135 letters objection having been received by the council.

Concerns raised by objectors are wide-ranging, including infrastructure pressures, the loss of open countryside, fears around flooding and impact on biodiversity among others.

Similar objections have also been raised by ward councillor Emily O’Brien and Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.

Despite a recommendation to approve the proposals, officers are also recommending that the scheme be offered to the secretary of state for call-in before planning permission is issued.