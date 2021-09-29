Decision due on block of Seaford flats

On Wednesday (October 6), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application, from the council itself, to build a block of 13 flats in place of the former Kennards car dealership in Steyne Road.

While a council-submitted scheme, the proposals do not include the number of affordable houses that such a site would normally be expected to provide. According to planning documents, this is due to viability issues with the site.

Initially the scheme was not to provide any affordable housing at all, but after a second viability report the site will provide a single unit discounted for first time buyers.

The proposed design

The scheme has also seen several other revisions since being submitted, with a reduction in the number of flats from 14 and changes to the overall design.

In a report to the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that this development makes the most efficient use of the site whilst providing a contemporary designed scheme that remains financially viable and provides an element of affordable housing.

“Therefore, on balance, it is recommended that permission is granted subject to the conditions listed below and a Section 106 Legal Agreement as set out within the report.”

While recommended for approval the scheme has seen some significant local objections.

Among those to raise concerns was Seaford Town Council, which argued the proposed building would be too large and bulky and would be out of keeping with the surrounding area as a result.

In a submission, a spokesman for the town council said: “The town council’s view is that the proposals give far too much consideration to extracting the maximum number of ‘dwellings’ from the site and the relationship of the building to Rayford Court and very little, if any, consideration to the impact on the character of the neighbouring Conservation Area.

“The recent planning history clearly points towards a modest townhouse development as being appropriate for the site as a ‘scaling down’ from the mass and scale of Rayford Court to the smaller scale pattern of development in Steyne Road itself.”

An objection was also put forward by the Seaford Little Theatre, which neighbours the site, on similar grounds.

The council also received objections from 34 individual local residents, which also raised concerns around the size and bulk of the proposed building.