Decision due on B&M's plans to open new store in Eastbourne

Cineworld moved from The Crumbles in Sovereign Harbour Retail Park to The Beacon shopping centre in 2019.

The store, which specialises in household goods, will include a garden centre at the back of the unit – contained within a 4.8-metre-high fence.

Former location of Eastbourne's Cineworld could soon be home to B&M homeware store and garden centre

The change of use application is due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee on Monday (July 25).

Council officers are recommending approval. Their report said: “The use of the building for retail purposes and the erection of a garden centre area to the rear are considered to be compatible with surrounding uses and, as such, would not result in a harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area or the amenities of the neighbouring residents. The proposed development will bring into use a unit that has been vacant for a significant period.”

One letter of support has been received supporting the scheme as it would bring extra footfall to the area. But two letters of general observation, whilst not objecting formally, expressed a preference for a leisure use due to the amount of retail units already in the vicinity.

A survey has determined there is enough capacity at the retail park to accommodate parking demand that would be generated from the proposed development of the garden centre.

The application was accompanied by a sequential assessment including evidence that no units of the size of the proposed scheme were available in Eastbourne town centre.

Therefore officers found the change of use acceptable in terms of retail impact, but should the building be divided into a number of smaller units they say there is a significant risk that town centre shops that require smaller units could migrate there.

As such, a condition will be used to prohibit subdivision of the unit in order to help maintain the vitality and viability of the town centre.