A brewery’s bid to secure a licence for its new taproom is set to go in front of Rother councillors next week.

Next Friday (May 26), a Rother District Council licensing panel is due to consider an application from the Three Legs Brewing Company to sell alcohol from its new premises at Beeching Road Studios — a council-owned facility at the former Sharwood’s factory.

The brewery’s use of these premises were approved as part of a recent planning application, which was given the green light by councillors last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their licensing application, a spokesman for the brewery spoke more about their plans for the site. The spokesman said: “As a growing independent brewery, we hope to add to the community of artists and creatives by occupying one of the units with our working brewery and taproom.

Brewery's proposed new home in Beeching Road

“The taproom will be situated at the front of the inside of the unit and will be a space for the public to come and taste and consume the beer made on the premises, along with other alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. We also hope to have some seating directly outside the front of the building for customers.

“The taproom will offer a relaxed social environment which focuses on a quality product and experience”.

The application is coming before councillors because it has seen both support and opposition from a small number of local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objectors (both neighbours) are mainly concerned about the taproom’s opening hours. Notably, as one objector points out, the hours being sought by the brewery would go beyond what was agreed during the planning process.

In its licensing application, the brewery is seeking permission to begin serving alcohol (for consumption both on and off-site) at noon, seven days a week. Its closing times would vary depending on the day; closing at 8pm on Mondays, midnight on Friday and Saturday nights and at 10pm for the rest of the week.