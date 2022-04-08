Decision due on Cuckfield homes at former school site

The application, from Quantum Homes, for the Court Meadow School site, in Cuckfield, will be on the agenda at a planning committee meeting on Thursday (April 14).

The recommendation from officers is to approve the development of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes – four of which will be classed as affordable.

The site will include parking for 37 cars and the entrance from Hanlye Lane will be widened to 5.5 metres.

Proposed layout of the new Cuckfield homes

Since the school closed in 2012, the site has been allocated for housing within the Cuckfield Neighbourhood Plan.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications and search for DM/21/3755.