Plans to add one storey to a building in a Worthing Conservation Area and turn most of it into flats is to be considered by the borough council.

The application, from Victor Hang, will be considered by the planning committee on Wednesday (March 22).

Mr Hang is director of the China Palace restaurant which sits on the first floor of the building in Chapel Road.

The floor above is used as a dining area and House in Multiple Occupancy but Mr Hang wants to convert both floors into a total of 11 flats, adding an in-set third-floor roof extension for two more flats.

The ground-floor shops at numbers 45 and 43 do not form part of the application.

Solar panels are planned and the aim is to use the outer edge of the current flat roof as terraces, enclosed by glass balustrades.

Further alterations to the building include adding eight recessed, enclosed balconies with decorative brickwork screens.

The council received one letter from neighbours in nearby Liverpool Terrace supporting the application.

The letter said: “Worthing always needs new homes and these look like large, quality new homes with bicycle storage.

“The change may also reduce noise and traffic pollution to the existing restaurant.”