On Wednesday (January 25), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to build a four-bedroom house on land to the rear of Mount Road — a site which sits between Halton Baptist Church and the Ashburnham Road Allotments.
The scheme has seen objections raised by local residents, who argue the scheme would cause ecological damage and be harmful to neighbours.
But this view is not shared by planning officers, who praised the design and are recommending approval.
In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that a development as proposed has been sympathetically designed and that it would assimilate well into existing development.
“The proposed dwelling would constitute a good standard of design and would respect the character of the street scene and surrounding area.”