Proposals for a new build in Hastings are set to go before town planners next week.

On Wednesday (January 25), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to build a four-bedroom house on land to the rear of Mount Road — a site which sits between Halton Baptist Church and the Ashburnham Road Allotments.

The scheme has seen objections raised by local residents, who argue the scheme would cause ecological damage and be harmful to neighbours.

But this view is not shared by planning officers, who praised the design and are recommending approval.

Proposed Hastings new build house

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that a development as proposed has been sympathetically designed and that it would assimilate well into existing development.