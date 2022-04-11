Decision due on housing in place of former Eastbourne care homes

The applications come after previous proposals — to build a total of 24 flats and houses on the site — were officially refused by the planning committee last month, on the grounds this would have been an overdevelopment of the sites.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say the revised schemes would overcome these issues and (with one exception) is considered acceptable.

Housing proposed on the former Summerdown and Pentlow nursing home sites

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that the proposed development overcomes previous reasons for refusal for the redevelopment of the sites.

“It is considered that the proposed development represents a suitably efficient use of both sites that would integrate effectively with surrounding development in terms of nature and intensity of use, visual appearance and spatial characteristics.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would not result in any harm of a significance that would outweigh the benefit of a net gain of three dwellings which would contribute towards the council’s housing delivery targets and address identified housing need within borough.”

Despite this, officers have concerns about the access to one of the proposed houses. As a result, officers are recommending that one of the applications is not fully approved by the committee at this time.

Instead, the committee would agree for officers to go back to the applicants and work out a suitable solution, which could then be approved under delegated powers.

While considered broadly acceptable by planning officers, the scheme has remained controversial among local residents.

The council reports receiving 42 objections to the first application (for six of the 10 houses) and another 40 to the other. These objections raise a variety of concerns including loss of privacy, pressure on infrastructure and harm to the character of the area.

Objectors also argue the scheme would remain an overdevelopment of the site.