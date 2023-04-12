Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
31 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Decision due on major development for South Chailey

Plans for a major housing development in South Chailey are set to return to councillors following a deferral earlier this year.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

On Wednesday (April 19), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an outline application to build up to 56 homes on land to the west of the A275.

The application had previously been due for discussion at a committee meeting in February, but was deferred as a result of uncertainties surrounding its public consultation process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In essence, the issue was the council was unable to confirm whether it had posted out neighbour notification letters to those who would be affected by the development. In light of this, officers recommended the application be deferred to allow for “a full and clear formal re-consultation”.

Most Popular
South Chailey application siteSouth Chailey application site
South Chailey application site

Since then, the scheme has seen an increase in the number of objections lodged by residents — increasing from 77 at the time of the February committee meeting to 113 at the time of publication.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Objectors’ concerns include the loss of agricultural green space, the development’s impact on local infrastructure and character, as well as its potential to harm both an ancient woodland which borders the site and a nearby listed property.

Even so, planning officers are still recommending that the scheme should be approved, judging the scheme to be acceptably sustainable and of both economic and social benefit.

As an outline scheme details of the proposals’ layout and housing mix will have to be determined as part of a later application. As such, the committee will be expected to make its decision on the principle of developing the site.

Related topics:Lewes District Council