Plans for a major housing development in South Chailey are set to return to councillors following a deferral earlier this year.

On Wednesday (April 19), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an outline application to build up to 56 homes on land to the west of the A275.

The application had previously been due for discussion at a committee meeting in February, but was deferred as a result of uncertainties surrounding its public consultation process.

In essence, the issue was the council was unable to confirm whether it had posted out neighbour notification letters to those who would be affected by the development. In light of this, officers recommended the application be deferred to allow for “a full and clear formal re-consultation”.

South Chailey application site

Since then, the scheme has seen an increase in the number of objections lodged by residents — increasing from 77 at the time of the February committee meeting to 113 at the time of publication.

Objectors’ concerns include the loss of agricultural green space, the development’s impact on local infrastructure and character, as well as its potential to harm both an ancient woodland which borders the site and a nearby listed property.

Even so, planning officers are still recommending that the scheme should be approved, judging the scheme to be acceptably sustainable and of both economic and social benefit.