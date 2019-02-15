Decision due on major Ringmer housing development

Plans for a major housing development in Ringmer are to be considered by Lewes planners next week.

Lewes District Council planners are to discuss an application to build up to 77 homes at the Caburn Field site in Ringmer at a meeting on Wednesday (February 20).

The application, which is recommended for approval subject to a s.106 agreement, is an amended version of an earlier proposal for 96 houses, including a three-storey block of flats.

In a report recommending the application for approval, a planning officer said: “Overall the scheme will provide a well laid out development broadly in accordance with the local plan allocation.

“It is accepted that the level of affordable housing falls below the threshold of 40 per cent required by policy, however in view of the wider public benefits that would be secured by this development, the proposal is supported by the council’s housing officer.

“The reduction in the number of units and the removal of the three-storey flat block to the front of the site have resulted in a more appropriate form and scale of development the sits comfortably on the site and surroundings without detriment to the wider amenity.

“As such the proposal is considered acceptable and can be recommended for approval.”

The proposal has received a mixed response from Ringmer residents with a similar number of objections and statements of support.

According to the planning officer’s report, the council has received 36 letters of objection and 32 letters of support. Many of the submissions relate to the earlier scheme for 96 homes.

Ringmer Parish Council had initially objected to the scheme due to concerns around the density of the development, its mix of affordable housing and the loss of amenity space.

However the council agreed to support the amended proposals as long as the development included a higher number of parking spaces than the East Sussex standards.

The committee is set to make a decision on the application on Wednesday, February 20.

For further information see application number LW/18/0808 on the Lewes District Council planning website.