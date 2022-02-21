Decision due on new Balcombe homes and new car park for village

The application, from Shanly Homes Limited, for land next to Balcombe House, in Haywards Heath Road, will be considered by the planning committee on Thursday (February 24).

A similar application was refused by the committee in November on the grounds that the mix of housing was not right – it included a four-bedroom home.

If approved, the new plans will be made up of one and two-bedroom flats and three-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses.

Proposed site location

The proposals include plans for a village car park at one end of the development – a point which concerned Sussex Police.

A statement to the committee said: “As a result of the car park having no natural surveillance over it from within the development or externally, any vehicle parked here will be vulnerable to unobserved attack.”

Officers have recommended that the application be approved.

To view the plans in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/21/4235.

The meeting will begin at 2pm and will be live-streamed to the council’s YouTube channel.