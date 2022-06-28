Decision due on new bungalows in Ringmer

On Wednesday (July 6), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to build two three-bedroom bungalows on former garden land to the rear of a property known as Shepherd’s Mead off of Lewes Road.

The site, which has been allocated for housing within Ringmer’s neighbourhood plan, sits next to a previously-approved scheme to build six bungalows behind another property known as Westbourne.

The proposed scheme would share an access road, via Lewes Road, with this previously-approved scheme, which is currently under development after gaining planning permission in April last year.

Proposed site location in Ringmer

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposed development is considered to represent the sustainable and efficient development of an allocated site.

“It is considered that the design of the dwellings and the layout of the development are sympathetic towards the surrounding environment as well as residential amenities. The proposed development incorporates suitable parking and access arrangements and design measures have been taken to enhance the sustainability of the development.

“It is therefore recommended that the application is approved subject to relevant conditions.”

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme has seen a number of objections from several local residents. These objectors have raised a number of concerns, including fears the site’s access would not be suitable for both developments.

Objectors also argue the two schemes combined would be an overdevelopment of the site and have insufficient drainage to prevent flooding.