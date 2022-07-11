Decision due on new Herstmonceux homes

On Thursday (July 14), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to consider an application to build three new homes on a small parcel of land between Chestnut Close and the Herstmonceux meteorological station in West End.

While recommended for approval, the application has been called in for debate by ward councillor Pam Doodes, who argues the scheme would be an overdevelopment of the site outside of the village’s development boundary.

Cllr Doodes also argues the development would result in a dangerous road access and lead to an unacceptable loss of agricultural land and buildings, which would be demolished as part of the plans.

Proposed application site

Similar concerns have been raised by Herstmonceux Parish Council.

Writing in response to the parish council’s objections, a report to be considered by the committee, says: “Whilst it is recognised the proposed development is located outside the existing development boundary, it is immediately adjacent and is a parcel of land between existing built form of the village.

“It is not a remote rural location and is read as part of the village of Herstmonceux.

“The new access has been assessed and concluded to be acceptable by ESCC Highways, with no highway safety concerns arising, subject to conditions (as recommended by the case officer in this recommendation).