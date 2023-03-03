Plans by Arun District Council to build 13 beach huts in Littlehampton are to be considered by its own planning committee.

The application to add to the huts already sited on the beach at Sea Road, near the putting green, will be looked at during a meeting on Wednesday (March 8).

A previous application for 20 new huts was refused in 2021.

If approved this time, three of the huts would include a path and ramp to make them accessible to people with mobility issues.

Beach huts on Littlehampton seafront.ks190169-9

The council has received 20 objections to the plans, with concerns including whether the extra huts were needed and fears that that part of the beach was being turned into ‘a wall of huts’.

The latter concern was shared by Littlehampton Town Council which sent an objection saying the new huts would fill in the gaps between those already on the beach.