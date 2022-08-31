Decision due on new Peacehaven homes and bungalows

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (September 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider plans to build two four-bedroom houses and six two-bedroom bungalows on land at Downs Walk.

If approved, the development would effectively extend an existing line of houses on both sides of the road.

While recommended for approval by council planning officers, the scheme has seen objections raised by a number of local residents. The majority of objections raise concerns around the ecological impact of developing the site, which residents say was cleared of vegetation prior to the application.

Objections have also been raised by Peacehaven Town Council, which argues the application is ‘premature’ because the land is being considered as part of both the district council’s local plan process and its own neighbourhood plan.

In its written response to the application, a spokesman for the town council said: “We consider that the granting of this permission would potentially prejudice the outcome of the plan-making process both at Town and District level at the present time.

“It would also set a precedent for a piecemeal approach to land which requires the appropriate assessment and investment in infrastructure, consideration of all sustainability related issues, flood risk, transportation assessment, landscaping, environmental and ecological impacts and any other technical requirements.

“In light of the above Peacehaven Town Council consider that this application is premature at this time and we would respectfully recommend refusal in accordance with National Planning Policy Framework (2019) paragraph 50.”

This view is not shared by council planning officers, however, who are recommending the scheme be approved. In their assessment, a refusal on grounds of ‘prematurity’ could not be justified as the next local plan is not likely to be in place until at least 2024.

Moreover, planning officers say the scheme would be acceptable in terms of all existing national and local planning policies.

Their report said: “On balance and taking into consideration the council’s situation regarding housing land supply, the proposed development is acceptable. It meets all national and local planning policies and will provide good quality homes in a sustainable location.”